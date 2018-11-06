DA wants to oust defense attorneys in Steingasser murder case

Niagara County prosecutors want different defense attorneys for the man accused of killing a North Tonawanda teenager 25 years ago.

In a motion to be heard Friday, District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek contends Dominic H. Saraceno and Michele G. Bergevin, the lawyers for murder defendant Joseph H. Belstadt, have conflicts of interest.

Wojtaszek said she is obligated to present any potential conflicts to the court for a full airing, because conflicts of interest have been cited as a reason appellate courts have overturned convictions in other cases.

"To fall short of that would be putting the case in appellate jeopardy," Wojtaszek said. "I am not willing to do that."

Saraceno said Monday that he considers the prosecution motion "an attempt to deprive Joe Belstadt of a strong legal team."

Belstadt, 43, of the Town of Tonawanda, was charged April 24 with the September 1993 strangulation death of Mandy Steingasser, 17. At Belstadt's arraignment, Wojtaszek said new forensic evidence, which she did not disclose, finally enabled police to make an arrest.

Belstadt hired his attorneys privately. The alleged conflicts stem from the part-time jobs Saraceno and Bergevin have as members of the Niagara County Public Defender's Office.

A source who has seen the motion said that some potential prosecution witnesses were represented by public defenders in their own previous legal cases. That means Belstadt's lawyers might find themselves cross-examining former clients.

Legal precedents have extended the reach of such conflicts beyond individual attorneys to every member of their law firms – and the District Attorney's Office and the Public Defender's Office are considered "firms."

The names of those witnesses haven't been shared with the defense yet.

"I suspect these are jailhouse informants who were in jail with Joe in the 1990s," Saraceno said.

During a July 20 court appearance, Wojtaszek said she intends to call at least three former inmates to the stand to testify about conversations with Belstadt, who in 1996 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for setting fire to a stolen car.

If those are the witnesses, Saraceno said their cases predate the time he and Bergevin joined the Public Defender's Office staff.

"If we have never touched the case, how is that a conflict?" he asked.

"I think the real question should be, why do they want Michele and me off the case so badly?" Saraceno asked.

Bergevin declined comment.

Bergevin and Saraceno are considered to be among the top defense attorneys in Niagara County.

Wojtaszek said it's nothing personal.

"I respect both of those attorneys very much," Wojtaszek said. "The defendant is free to seek out any conflict-free representation he so chooses."