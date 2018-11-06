POLANSKI, June M. (Olson)

November 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Edward Polanski. Devoted mother of Susan Kovacs and the late Marianne Ferguson. Loving grandmother of Paul Kovacs. Dear sister of Agnes (Fred) Covarrubias and the late Patricia (George) Zigrossi. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, November 8th from 6 to 8 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Ave.), on Friday, November 9th at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's memory to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com