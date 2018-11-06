PEIFFER, Colette M. (Andrews)

Of West Seneca, NY. November 5, 2018. 47 years old. After a long battle with Wilson's disease. Cherished mother of Justin (Carly Sitarski) and Cory Peiffer; beloved daughter of Rose DiJoseph (late) William Andrews; dearest sister of William (Dixie) Andrews, Nan (Rich) Wagner, Mark (Phyllis) Andrews and Christopher (Nanette) Andrews; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends may call Wednesday 2-8 pm at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca where a funeral will be held Thursday morning at 8:15 am and from St. Gabriel's Church at 9 am. Friends are invited.