Orchard Park track star Jenna Crean is heading to Duke

Jenna Crean usually is in a happy mood. The Orchard Park senior figures to be in even better spirits these days because she’s no longer being weighed down by a tough decision.

Crean, who has won more individual Section VI track and field championships than some schools have won in all sports combined, has decided she will be happiest at Duke University.

Though the national signing period doesn't begin until until Nov. 14, Crean told The News that she plans to accept an athletic scholarship to serve as a sprinter on the track and field team at the Atlantic Coast Conference school in Durham, N.C.

Crean selected Duke over Cornell and Georgetown. The University at Buffalo also expressed interest.

Crean is a 15-time Section VI and two-time state champion. She holds Section VI records in the 55-, 100-, 300-meter dashes. Crean, who has also played soccer for the Quakers, has a 99 average and is a member of the National Honor Society,

“I really loved the coach, and when I made my official visit and met all the girls I just felt like I belonged,” Crean said. “They were so nice to me. It’s definitely somewhere I can see myself prospering.”

She will only run track and field at Duke since she is a sprinter, not a distance runner.

She has been one of the top sprinters in the area since she burst onto the Western New York scene as an eighth-grader qualifying for her first state meet. She is the four-time defending Section VI outdoor champion in the 400-meter dash, three-time defending champ in the 100- and 200-meter runs and two-time defending champ in the 55 and two-time indoor champion in the 300.

“To go to a school of that stature is just unbelievable,” OP girls outdoor coach and indoor assistant Gene Tundo said. “She’s earned it in every respect at every invitational, at every high-level meet, people look up to her. They see she has class. She’s been a great teammate. ... Our girls running program and track program overall, Jenna’s lifted it up. She’s always smiling. When you have that type of grace, people want to be like that. ... Teammates have lifted her up also.”

A member of the Duke coaching staff first made contact with Crean last year. The relationship continued to grow with Crean making her official visit Sept. 21.

That along with Duke being located in a warm-weather city proved too good of an opportunity for Crean to pass up as she enjoys running in warmer temperatures. She has posted some of her better times in warm conditions.

“I’m excited to get out of this cold, get a little bit of warmth for a change,” Crean said. “I think it makes my muscles feel looser and makes me feel happier and it’s much easier running hard races when you’re feeling happy.”

OP indoor girls track coach Greg Lardo said he knew Crean was a great talent from the outset.

“She came to us in eighth grade. She was instantly one of the best runners I’ve ever seen,” Lardo said. “She was hanging (performance wise) with the older girls (at that time). We knew she was special from the get-go. She’s been going to the state meet since eighth grade. She has more sectional titles than some schools. ... She’s obviously one of the more talented girls we’ve ever had in Orchard Park. She holds three records at our school, two sectional records."

“She’s always worked hard. She’s a good leader. She puts in the extra effort. She does a lot to keep herself healthy and in good shape. There being an indoor and outdoor season, she does a good job keeping herself in shape and healthy.”