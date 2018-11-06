OKULICZ, M. Bernadette

Okulicz - M. Bernadette Sister M. Bernadette Okulicz (formerly Bernadette Cecelia Okulicz), died peacefully on Monday, November 5, 2018, at Mercy Hospital, Buffalo, NY, in the 72nd year of life and the 53rd year of religious life. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 3:00 - 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis Park, Hamburg, New York, where a Memorial Prayer Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered in the Chapel on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, in memory of Sister Mary Bernadette Okulicz or to the St. Francis High School Scholarship Fund. Arrangements with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.