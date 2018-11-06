O'Daniels' Gin Mill brings South Buffalo ambiance over the city line

If you’ve ventured inside any date-appropriate South Buffalo bar-restaurant over the past 15 years, then you’re likely familiar with the scenery resplendent inside each.

Framed photos of the city’s industrial past intermixed with Irish imagery. Traditional drafts and dinner items interwoven with some mildly adventurous fare on tap and tables. Settled-down Generation Y and X’ers intermingled with 1960s-era Bishop Timon and Mount Mercy grads, all clad in collared shirts and crewneck sweaters.

Does this picture sound familiar? If so, then you’re hip with what awaits inside the cherished Abbott Road gin mill, O’Daniels, albeit with two important caveats: it's actually just over the city line in Lackawanna and its barroom and culinary fare provide surprises that surpass the expected fare inside its neighboring brethren.

Tucked quietly off the busy Abbott and Ridge roads intersection, O'Daniels has been delighting locals with its cozy, low-lit restaurant space and seafood-strewn menu since 1990. Patrons can find rounds of Labatt Blue at the bar or surrounding booths and tables, and on any given night, are likely to bump into friends and relatives.

This sounds typical to the scene inside O’Daniels contemporaries, with the same loud conversations and laugh-filled reunions between Baby Boomers or relocated parishioners.

What sets the address apart from others in its genre is, instead of a token roadside sling with edible food, it’s an unexpected culinary destination—dressed as a bar.

Step into O’Daniels on any Friday and you’ll find more than the token fish fry—although theirs is pretty substantial. Served battered and sidled with heaping portions of mac salad, potato salad and fries ($12.99), it’s available alongside a host of other seafood options to vary traditional expectations.

Broiled scallops ($15.99) or shrimp ($14.99) fit this bill, and do the yellow pike ($14.99) and its Florentine Fish Parmesan, topped with spinach and cheese, and served with vegetable and rice or potato ($14.99).

[Learn about the O'Malley Burger from O'Daniels]

But despite the plates primed to be enjoyed amid O’Daniels' tabletop candlelight, cacophonous chatter and hustling wait staff, it’s still a bar where you can enjoy a few belts—and even some seldom-found-in-Buffalo stout.

O'Daniels features the regular array of bottles and booze amid its mix of six drafts, highlighted by seasonal selections like Sam Adams Oktoberfest and Southern Tier Pumking.

Between these choices rests County Cork’s own Murphy’s Irish Stout ($6), the slightly sweeter Irish alternative to Guinness, and an on-tap choice rarely found inside Buffalo barrooms.

Find the right bar stool and patrons can settle in with a frothy pint under the night’s Sabres game, or adjacent to matted ads for the annual South Buffalo Irish Festival.

It’s one way to enjoy an evening within the embrace of the south-of-the-city space. But whether for a memorable meal or a few beers, O’Daniels is open, and ready to deliver dynamic tastes inside the guise of a traditional neighborhood tavern.

O’Daniels' Gin Mill & Grill

Address: 1305 Abbott Road, Lackawanna; on Facebook

Hours: Opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.



Scene: South Buffalo-style spot over the city line in Lackawanna, featuring fine dining fare amid casual tavern atmosphere.

Drafts: 6

Drive slow: Those cruising down Abbott Road too fast are likely to miss the quasi-clandestine space, tucked behind a pine tree on the busy commercial stretch.

Drink specials: Drafts like Founder’s All-Day IPA and Murphy’s Stout are half-price on Sunday throughout football season.

Parking: Ample lot space.

Credit/Debit: Cash only, but ATM on site.

Don’t forget to: Check out the framed vinyl sleeves in the rear dining room, with classic selections from Elton John, Humble Pie and Buffalo’s own Willie Nile.