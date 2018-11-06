Niagara County election results
Results for Niagara County contested races in the Nov. 6 general election:
Winners are in bold type. An * indicates less than 100 percent of the vote is counted.
State Senate, 62nd District
Includes vote totals from Monroe and Orleans counties.
Robert G. Ortt, R, C, I, REF: 65,372
Peter A. Diachun, G: 9,920
City of Lockport Mayor
Michelle M. Roman, D, WF, WE, REF: 3,118
Wm. Keith McNall, R, C, I: 2,746
Wade L. Van Valkenburgh, G: 308
Somerset Town Justice
Pamela S. Rider, D, R, C, G: 700
Benjamin L. Seward, WF, I: 241
