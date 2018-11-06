Share this article

print logo

Niagara County election results

| Published | Updated

Results for Niagara County contested races in the Nov. 6 general election:

Winners are in bold type. An * indicates less than 100 percent of the vote is counted.

State Senate, 62nd District 

Includes vote totals from Monroe and Orleans counties.

Robert G. Ortt, R, C, I, REF: 65,372

Peter A. Diachun, G: 9,920

City of Lockport Mayor  

Michelle M. Roman, D, WF, WE, REF: 3,118

Wm. Keith McNall, R, C, I: 2,746

Wade L. Van Valkenburgh, G: 308

Somerset Town Justice  

Pamela S. Rider, D, R, C, G: 700

Benjamin L. Seward, WF, I: 241

Story topics:

There are no comments - be the first to comment