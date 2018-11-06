Collins, in victory, takes swipes at the media

11:48 p.m.: Rep. Chris Collins, in his victory speech Tuesday night, said he will continue to support veterans, the elderly, the Second Amendment and President Trump's agenda as he begins a new term under the cloud of federal charges linked to insider trading.

He said his trial is scheduled for 2020 and he expects to be cleared. He also said he will continue to talk to constituents, though he didn't necessarily talk to the media during his campaign.

"I am innocent until prove guilty even though the press convicted me, dismembered me and burned me at the stake," he said in response to one reporter's questions and later said he gave few interviews during the race because "we had a strategy that did not include the media."

Collins, R-Clarence, appears to have won a narrow victory over Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray, his Democratic challenger, who conceded around 11 p.m.

"He conceded, so I'm declaring victory," Collins said.

A Twitter List by TheBuffaloNews

Patrick Burke defeats Erik Bohen in race for State Asssembly

11:28 p.m.: Democrat Patrick Burke has won the 142nd Assembly district, a territory south of Buffalo currently represented by Erik Bohen.

With nearly all of the votes counted, Burke led by some 2,500 votes.

Both candidates are from South Buffalo. Bohen, a Buffalo special education teacher on leave, is a Democrat who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines. Burke is an Erie County legislator and the endorsed Democrat. He also ran on the Working Families and Reform Party lines.

Michelle M. Kennedy was the Independence Party candidate for the seat.

Bohen and Burke both emphasized their opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the campaign for the seat that also encompasses Lackawanna, West Seneca and Orchard Park.

Nate McMurray concedes 27th race to Chris Collins

11:10 p.m.: Democratic challenger Nate McMurray, trailing Rep. Chris Collins by a few thousand votes, is conceding the race.

With 75 percent of the vote counted in Erie County, the most populous county in the 27th congressional district, McMurray concedes that he cannot close the gap.

Chris Collins lead over Nate McMurray narrows as Erie continues its tally

10:45 p.m.: Incumbent Chris Collins' lead has narrowed.

He now has a margin of 3,430 votes with about 30 percent of the vote left to be counted in Erie, the most populous county in the 27th congressional district.

So far in Erie County, Democratic challenger Nate McMurray leads Collins by about 5,000 votes.

Those remaining Erie County votes should determine the outcome of Western New York's most closely watched race, between the Grand Island supervisor and a three-term congressman facing federal charges linked to insider trading.

Patrick Burke leads Erik Bohen in South Buffalo Assembly race

10:25 p.m.: In a much-watched race for the State Assembly, incumbent Erik Bohen, running on the Republican line, is losing to Democrat Patrick Burke, an Erie County legislator.

Burke had 54 percent of the vote a little before 10:30 p.m., Bohen had 44 percent. It was an almost 1,300-vote lead in a district centered on South Buffalo and which includes Lackawanna, West Seneca and Orchard Park.

Bohen and Burke are from South Buffalo. Michelle M. Kennedy is the Independence Party candidate for the seat.

Nate McMurray, Chris Collins neck and neck in early results

10:07 p.m.: Niagara County, which usually offers safe sledding for Republicans, is doing little to help the Chris Collins re-election effort. And his Democratic challenger, Nate McMurray, appears to have won Monroe County, by about 100 votes.

In Niagara County, Collins had 22,824 votes at 10 p.m. Tuesday. McMurray had 22,067. Third-party candidate Larry Piegza recorded 1,023 votes. In Erie County, McMurray led with 24 percent of the vote counted.

Overall, McMurray had a slim lead in the 27th Congressional District, but there have been no votes reported yet in five of the eight counties the district includes.

"I'm glad I did run. The response has been extraordinarily positive everywhere I've gone, and so from an emotional-mental state, this has been a very good thing the past six weeks," Collins told television station WKBW on Tuesday night.

Exit poll: Two-thirds of New York voters say country headed in the wrong direction

9:47 p.m.: An exit poll by CNN provides a glimpse of voter attitudes in New York:

-- Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro narrowly outpolled incumbent Andrew M. Cuomo among men, but Cuomo had a huge margin among women.

-- Molinaro narrowly outpolled Cuomo among white voters, but Cuomo had a huge margin among minority voters.

-- Not surprisingly, Cuomo won big among voters identifying as liberal and Molinaro among voters identifying as conservative. But Cuomo had an almost 2 to 1 margin among voters identifying as moderate.

--A majority of New York voters believe President Donald Trump should be impeached.

--Two-thirds of New York voters say the country is headed in the wrong direction.

--Four in 10 New York voters say health care is the most important issue.

--Six in 10 of New York voters support stricter gun control.

Democrat Letitia James jumps to early lead in race for attorney general

9:33 p.m.: Democrat Letitia James has jumped out to an early lead over Republican Keith Wofford in the race for New York attorney general.

With about 12 percent of the votes cast, James was gathering three of every four votes cast.

James, the New York City public advocate, was favored to win in part because of her name recognition downstate. She would be the first African American woman to win a statewide office.

Wofford, a Manhattan attorney and also an African American, grew up on Buffalo's East Side and attended City Honors School before graduating from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

The last Republican to hold the job, Dennis Vacco, also was from Western New York. His term ended in 1998.

Andrew Cuomo, Kirsten Gillibrand declared winners as polls close

9:05 p.m.: Andrew M. Cuomo rumbled to a third term as New York's governor Tuesday, easily dispatching Republican challenger Marc Molinaro despite the air of scandal that surrounded his administration for much of this election year.

With just a small percentage of votes tallied soon after 9 p.m., the Associated Press and television network CNN called the race for Cuomo, a Democrat who consistently led in the polls in the weeks leading up to Election Day. The Cuomo ticket includes incumbent Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo.

With the power of incumbency, Cuomo wielded a far larger campaign fund than Molinaro, who made hay of convictions in the Buffalo Billion program, Cuomo's signature economic development initiative in Western New York, and the corruption conviction of Joseph Percoco, who had a been a Cuomo aide and confidante.

Cuomo, when he wasn't making his campaign a referendum on President Trump, went after Molinaro for his own scandal: his wife's employment by a firm with business before Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive.

With similar ease Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, won a new six-year term by defeating her Republican challenger, the little-known Chele Farley, a financial professional in New York City. Like it did with Cuomo, the AP and television networks CNN and CBS called the race for Gillibrand soon after 9 p.m.

Gillibrand, of Rensselaer County, is a former congresswoman who was appointed to the Senate seat in 2009 and had to run to keep it in 2010. She was re-elected again in 2012.

Both Cuomo and Gillibrand have been mentioned as potential presidential candidates in 2020, though both have dismissed the notion.

Follow The News' extensive election coverage to see how your vote mattered

8 p.m.: The Buffalo News has deployed two dozen reporters, editors and photographers to cover the historic midterm elections with an intense focus on Western New York.

The News will pay special attention to the hot 27th district congressional race that pits Democrat Nate McMurray against incumbent Republican Chris Collins, who is fighting for his political life while facing federal charges linked to insider trading.

All state Assembly and Senate races are up this year, and The News has its Albany bureau chief, Tom Precious, monitoring whether the State Senate flips to Democratic control.

Reporters will provide the outcomes of local and judicial races, as well as the statewide contests for U.S. senator, governor, attorney general and comptroller.

Those reporters, editors and photographers – assigned to the largest newsroom in upstate New York -- will provide updates through the evening via the Twitter feed below.