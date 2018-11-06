Schedule set for Monsignor Martin champions in state playoffs

Football

MMHSA Championships

At University at Buffalo

Saturday

Bishop Timon-St. Jude vs Cardinal O'Hara, 2 p.m.

St. Francis vs Canisius, 5 p.m.

Note: Winner advances to CHSAA Championship, site/date TBD

Girls Volleyball

State Championships

At St. Mary's/Lancaster

Saturday

Pool play begins at 10 a.m. among St. Mary's, Brooklyn/Queens, Rockville Centre, New York

On the completion of pool play, the teams would be seeded by their overall record for the semifinals. No. 1 would play No. 4 and No. 2 would play No. 3. Semifinal is best of 3 with set starting at zero going to 25 points. State Championship Game (best 3 out of 5) with regular warm up between the two semifinal winners with sets to 25 points, rally scoring win by 2 points, no cap.

Boys soccer

State championships

Semifinals

At St. John's University

Saturday

St. Joseph's vs. Regis, 5 p.m.

Chaminade vs. St. Francis Prep, 7:15

Final

Sunday

Semifinal winners,1 p.m.

Girls soccer

Semifinals

At College of Staten Island

Saturday

Nichols vs. Archdiocese, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn/Queens vs. Rockville Centre, 1 p.m.

Final

Sunday

Semifinals winners, 1 p.m.