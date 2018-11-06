MJ Peterson buys Lockport senior housing complex

A partnership that includes the principals of brokerage MJ Peterson Corp. has acquired a senior housing complex in Lockport, adding to the real estate firm's holdings and presenting new opportunities for future development.

MJ Peterson and Partners – through 5726 Bowmiller LLC and Windsor Ridge Partners LLC – paid $3.8 million to buy Pinegrove Estates, an independent living community with 24 two-family ranch-style patio homes aimed at seniors 55 and older. All are occupied, with a waiting list.

Located at 5726 Bowmiller Road, the 29,612-square-foot complex was built in 2003 by the Briody family in a $3.74 million project including 12 buildings with several different layouts and designs for the units. The community also includes a large pond, several gazebos and a walking path. MJ Peterson Corp. will serve as the property manager.

“We’re pleased to expand our rental portfolio into Niagara County and look forward to providing first-class quality property management service to all the residents of Pinegrove Estates," said Mark Eyrick, vice president of property management at MJ Peterson.

Even more than the existing housing, though, the partners were attracted by vast acreage around the complex. The purchase includes more than 102 acres of land in four separate parcels, including about 10 acres of wetlands that cannot be disturbed.

Pinegrove occupies much of one parcel, totaling 32 acres. To the west are 64 acres of vacant land already zoned for a "planned-unit development" that could include multi-family, a high-rise apartment building, medical space or senior apartments. To the north is another 4.7 acres.

That means there's nearly 70 acres of surrounding land that the partners can redevelop.

"It was a combination of adding rentals to our portfolio that fit what we feel is going to be a growing need for seniors, as well as the opportunity to have that much land attached to it that we could work with the town and continue to develop as we went forward," said MJ Peterson President and CEO Victor L. "Pete" Peterson III. "It's tucked away. It's got a nice little ambiance when you drive in there. It's a nice development."

Peterson said the new owners are already working with civil engineers, and will begin discussions with the Town of Lockport to determine what options they have within the current zoning. "Once we spend a little time with the town, we'll know where we're going with it," he said.

However, he said they still expect to focus on seniors, with market-rate or subsidized affordable rental housing. He ruled out nursing or assisted-living facilities, and said that neither commercial development nor traditional single-family detached homes are in the initial plans.

"We're going to continue with probably another phase of what's already there," he said. "I think the theme will be seniors, and that seems to be where the demographics are leaning and the demand."

Besides Peterson, the purchasing group also includes Alan Randaccio of Randaccio Builders and veteran homebuilder Elliott Lasky, who formerly owned Forbes Homes and now co-owns Regency Homes.

The sellers are Pinegrove Real Estate LLC and Bowmiller Road Holdings LLC, both managed by Ann Briody Petock. The site had previously been owned by J. Thomas and Joan M. Briody, former owners of Briody Health Care Center on Lincoln Avenue.

Briody had also been an executive at Catholic Health System, while Petock was the administrator of the family's 82-bed nursing home, which was sold in 2015 to New Jersey-based Maximus Healthcare LLC and is now the Lockport Rehab and Health Care Center.

“Pinegrove Estates is a fantastic opportunity for MJ Peterson and Partners to address an aging population throughout Western New York,” said Peterson said. “We are excited to take on this new addition, and look forward to future phases of this development project.”