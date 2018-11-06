Medical marijuana dispensary The Botanist coming to Seneca Street

The Botanist, a medical marijuana dispensary, will open Monday at 192 Seneca St., across from the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum, the company said in a release.

The dispensary will sell vape cartridges, tinctures and capsules. Products containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, and cannabidiol, or CBD, will be available, according to the company. THC is the psychoactive property in cannabis that makes users feel high. CBD has many of the same medical benefits, without the psychoactive side effects.

The dispensary's parent company also is developing proprietary cannabis products of its own that will soon be available at the store.

The Botanist is described as an "experiential" design that blends nature and science, inspired by 19th-century laboratories and greenhouses, where patients can immerse themselves in all things cannabis. Cascading plants will create "living walls" around the interior of the dispensary, bell jars will display product and there will be educational stations throughout the store.

But don't expect to take a gander around the store unless you're a patient or a caregiver. Customers must be 18 years old to enter the store and must have or accompany someone who has a state-issued Registry Identification Card. Underage patients with qualifying conditions must be accompanied by an adult caregiver, who would make purchases. Registry Identification Cards are obtained from the state after receiving a certification for medical marijuana from a medical practitioner registered with the New York State Department of Health.

Customers will need a medical marijuana card to make any purchases at the store, even those that do not contain THC.

The Botanist brand is owned by New York City-based Acreage Holdings.

Other medical and recreational dispensaries owned by Acreage across the country will rebrand and revamp to the Botanist design through 2019.

The Botanist joins other Erie County dispensaries PharmaCannis in Amherst and MedMen in Williamsville.

It's the first Botanist location in New York State, and will be followed by stores in Orange County, Long Island and Queens.