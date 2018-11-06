McLEOD, Muriel M. (Richardson)

McLEOD - Muriel M. (nee Richardson)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 5, 2018; beloved wife of the late Douglas McLeod; loving mother of Jack (Marie) McLeod and Gail (Bob) LoBello; cherished grandma of Shaun (Amy) McLeod, Kelly (Ian) Kaminski and Morgan Hawco; great-grandmother of Madalynn, Kiley, Everley, Elliana, Rylee and Paxton. The family will receive friends Thursday 2-6 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St., with services to follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to charities of one's choice.