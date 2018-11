McGURTY, Kathleen M. (Lesanti)

November 4, 2018. Beloved wife of Paul A. McGurty; dear mother of Sean McGurty. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Thursday 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Kathleen was a Cub Scout leader for over 20 years. Condolences shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com