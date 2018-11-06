MAXWELL, Nancy J. (Hewitt)

MAXWELL - Nancy J.

(nee Hewitt)

November 4, 2018, at age 74, beloved wife of the late Daniel N. Maxwell; devoted mother of Kelly (late Timothy) German, Sean Maxwell and Michael (Amy) Maxwell; loving grandmother of Cole, Tyler, Connor, Haleigh and Ryan; dear sister of Carol (Frank) Ruh, Robert (Mary Ann) Hewitt, Raymond (Jacqueline) Hewitt, and Deborah (Daniel) Grice; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 10 AM from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to Food Bank of WNY, 91 Holt St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com