Margaret C. Debo, 91, teacher who was active in St. Amelia's Church

Aug. 20, 1927 – Oct. 21, 2018

Margaret C. Debo of the Town of Tonawanda, a retired teacher and a founding member of St. Amelia’s Catholic Church, died Oct. 21 in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda. She was 91.

Born in Buffalo, the daughter of a physician in the Lovejoy neighborhood, the former Margaret Tronolone was a 1945 graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in English from D’Youville College in 1949. She earned her teaching certification at Buffalo State College.

She taught in North Collins schools and in Buffalo’s Fosdick-Masten High School before she and Joseph G. Debo were married in 1952, then returned to the classroom after her children were in school.

Mrs. Debo was a reading teacher and middle school teacher in the Kenmore-Tonawanda schools and a middle school teacher in Orchard Park for 20 years, retiring in 1991.

At St. Amelia’s Church, she and her husband initiated the RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults) program and assisted with numerous other activities, including Pre-Cana classes and Marriage Encounter. She was a religious education teacher, a eucharistic minister and a lector.

The mother of five children, she was a Campfire Girl leader and a Cub Scout den mother and had a special interest in helping the blind, thanks to one of her teachers who became a close friend, Mabel Dimmers, who transcribed books into Braille and inspired her to become a teacher.

Mrs. Debo recorded textbooks for the blind through the Guild for the Blind and later volunteered for the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service and Literacy Volunteers.

She and her husband also were longtime volunteers for Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels.

Her husband, an industrial engineer for Carborundum and Harrison Radiator, died in 2012.

Survivors include two daughters, Catherine M. Austin and Susanne J. Shapiro; three sons, Joseph G. Jr., Dr. Richard F. and Dr. Daniel R.; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered Nov. 3 in St. Amelia’s Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda.