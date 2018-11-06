Man convicted of drug charges sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Buffalo man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for his drug convictions.

Jesus Rojas, 32, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Between Oct. 27, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2017, Rojas sold cocaine to a confidential source working with law enforcement, prosecutors said. On Jan. 5, 2017, a search warrant was executed at Rojas' Military Road residence in the Town of Tonawanda, where officers seized over 25 grams of marijuana and a digital scale, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. More marijuana was seized on Oct. 23, 2017, in a second raid on the residence, prosecutors said.