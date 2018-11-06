Michelle Roman surprises W. Keith McNall in Lockport mayor's race

Democrat Michelle M. Roman, a teacher at Holley Central School, appears to have pulled off a win over Niagara County Legislature Chairman W. Keith McNall, a Republican, and Wade L. VanValkenburgh of the Green Party, on Tuesday in a race to fill the final year of an unexpired mayoral term.

Roman, 47, said during the campaign that she intended to serve as a part-time mayor. She said recent mayors turned the $43,800-a-year post into a full-time job and indulged in "micro-managing."

Roman promised to cut the mayor's pay as well as the position's hours, saying she intended to let department heads have more authority.

"I am dedicated to being there when the city needs me," she said in an election eve postcard to voters.

Mayor Anne E. McCaffrey resigned Aug. 8 to become president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital.

Common Council President David R. Wohleben succeeded McCaffrey, but he was denied the Republican nomination for the post in favor of McNall.

On Jan. 1, in line with a recent city charter change, Wohleben will return to his former office as 4th Ward alderman. He had appointed Kelly VanDeMark to serve in that position while he was mayor. The new mayor will appoint the next Council president.

McNall, 72, had promised to serve full-time.

"Working day and night for you," his campaign literature said.

McNall, a county legislator for 12 years, is completing his third year as chairman. Before that, he served 18 years on the Lockport Board of Education, including seven years as board president.