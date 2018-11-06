'Lights of Love' returns to SPCA

The SPCA Serving Erie County will bring back its "Lights of Love" program for the 2018 holiday season.

Now through Dec. 13, those wishing to purchase a labeled Christmas tree light in honor of or in memory of people or pets who have touched their lives can do so through the SPCA. The lights will adorn trees in the organization’s Adoptions Lobby. The lights will remain lit through the end of the year at the West Seneca facility.

“In Memory Of” white lights and “In Honor Of” colored lights are available for a $20 donation. A string of 12 lights is available for $180. All donations will help give shelter animals a second chance at happy, healthy lives filled with light and love.

To purchase one or more lights, visit YourSPCA.org/lightsoflove2018 or call Colleen at the SPCA at (716) 875-7360, Ext. 227.