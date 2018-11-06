Letter: Wind projects bog down under Article 10

Construction of large-scale energy projects in New York have been at a standstill since the permitting process of Article 10 became law in 2011. Only the Cassadaga Winds project in Chautauqua County has been approved. This leads to the question – is Article 10 hindering the process of bringing wind and solar projects on line? If so, how can the Article 10 process and Governor Cuomo’s 50% renewable pledge by 2030 (50 by 30) become compatible?

The length of the Article 10 process has led to two issues which have hampered developers. First, well-funded opposition groups have a two to three year head start to spread inaccurate information about the project, creating “facts” about siting and environmental impacts even before the developer has completed their initial studies. Second, opponents also decry the “secrecy” of the project while developers are working on Article 10.

Both issues were heard at a recent presentation for the Lighthouse Wind project in Niagara County. At a preliminary siting presentation, the company was accused of withholding information on the final plan and discounted presentations by scientists and project engineers as “corporate.” For most in the audience, however, the presentation answered the questions raised on the environmental impacts of the wind turbines, including noise and wildlife concerns.

With the completion of the Article 10 process at Cassadaga Winds, Sarah Osgood, New York State Department of Public Service’s Director of Policy Implementation recently pledged to make the process “as frictionless and smooth as possible.” Changes by the agency to expedite the process are needed now if the state expects to meet the Governor’s 50 by 30 renewable energy pledge.

John S. Szalasny

Williamsville