Letter: Trump kept his promise on Paris climate accord

The writer of the letter “Elect Democrats and fix the mess Trump, GOP made” proves that you can put a negative slant on anything President Trump does. The problem is that the writer left out some very important facts.

I will address one example: pulling out of the Paris accord on global warming. President Trump did pull out of the accord, but made it perfectly clear that he was willing to negotiate with the other partners for a new agreement. President Obama had committed the American taxpayers to pay the whole cost of $12 trillion. President Trump wanted the rest of the partners to share in the cost of the accord, which was in line with keeping his campaign promise to do so.

William L. Herby

Buffalo