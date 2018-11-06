Letter: Tax cut shortchanges middle class earners

What so many feared with the irresponsible tax bill that Congress wrote has come to pass. The huge deficit caused by the tax cut has increased the deficit by 17 percent after Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, had said that the tax bill would be “deficit neutral” because of the increase in tax revenue.

This never happened because there was no requirement for corporations to dedicate new revenues to expand or create new businesses and increase salaries for middle class workers. Instead, predictably, the majority of corporations flooded the stock market with their new wealth so that millionaires became billionaires overnight.

Eighty three percent of the tax cut went to the top 1/10 of the 1 percent. Middle class taxpayers’ tax cut, if they even get one, ends in five years while the corporate tax cut is permanent. And the huge infusion of cash into the stock market mainly benefits the top 10 percent of income earners who own 85 percent of the market. Even before this give away, the U.S. had the largest income gap between its top 1 percent and the middle class of any industrial nation.

And because of this terribly irresponsible “corporate welfare” tax, McConnell is threatening to reduce Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits for the middle class to make up for the huge deficit caused by the tax cut.

John W. Kowalski

Lockport