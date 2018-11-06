Letter: Story about Bills’ loss called ‘slap in the face’

What a slap in the face to the Buffalo Bills and their fans to see and then read Vic Carucci’s front page article on Oct. 29.

My guess is that every Patriots fan, team member and visitors for the game will have purchased a Buffalo News to show off how little our hometown paper and its sportswriter think of the Bills. In fact, the coach or players will have the page framed and hung in the Patriots’ locker room.

Like it or not, the games between the Bills and Patriots are part of a rivalry, defined as “a competition for the same objective or for superiority in the same field.”

My hope for Mr. Carucci: Leave the Buffalo which you love to bash and try to get a job at a Boston paper.

Barbara Tucker

Kenmore