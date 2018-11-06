Letter: President Trump’s lying borders on pathological

This is absolutely surreal. The president of the United States tells blatant lies, not just to his “base” who seem to believe anything he says, but to anyone, anywhere. His press secretary repeats and backs up his lies, and leaders of his party do nothing to correct them.

Some pundits have been chronicling his lies; the totals during his presidency are now many thousands; but recently they have increased in frequency and blatancy. A few weeks ago came the revelation of an early lie, the one about the “self-made billionaire.”

And several incredible statements in recent weeks: billions of dollars in Saudi arms sales support 600,000 American jobs; Democrats instigated the Central American “caravan;” Democrats paid Hondurans to join the caravan; “Middle East people,” MS-13, thugs, rapists, and other criminals are in the caravan; Californians are revolting against sanctuary cities; we’re going to give the middle class an additional 10 percent tax cut...

His lying is chronic, perhaps pathological. The state of this presidency, our America, is stunning, truly surreal, like a futuristic dystopian sci-fi novel.

Phillips Stevens, Jr., Ph.D.

Department of Anthropology, University at Buffalo

Buffalo