Letter: President can’t remove a Constitutional amendment

For someone who claims a high IQ, I have a suggestion for President Trump: open a book for once in your life. Make a crude attempt to find out how the government which you are the head of operates. Executive orders do not invalidate Constitutional amendments and presidents are not kings. Only a fool would enter the presidency with a program of “We’ll make it up as we go.” At least do some fact checking before you open your mouth and remove all doubt that you have no idea how the presidency works.

Phil Parshall

Amherst