Letter: Bills made wrong choice by not hiring Frank Reich

When the Bills were looking for a coach and settled on Rex Ryan, I was pushing Frank Reich and wrote letters to the editor. When Rex left, I was again pushing Reich.

For whatever reason I feel he wasn’t given serious consideration. Here is a guy who was a Buffalo favorite and hero to many but got passed over for a bigger name, and that is all we got, a name. Management here did not go with their gut or certainly the opinion of fans and those that knew 30, 40 even 50 years of Bills football.

If you know Bills history, read articles in The News, Frank was one of the authors of the Bills’ hurry-up offense of the Super Bowl era. He is an offensive-minded head coach instead of another defensive specialist like Ryan and Sean McDermott. His team showed that all too well against the Bills. For the offensive game the top teams in the game today have, the Pegulas have picked the wrong flavor of head coach.

If Frank was hired and did poorly we would be certainly no worse off than we are right now. We could have let him go and saved all that money the Pegulas paid Ryan and years wasted.

I think Toby Keith’s song “How do you like me now” is appropriate for the lesson the Bills are being taught.

I personally like McDermott but feel he is not the answer. To me the clock started ticking on him and General Manager Brandon Beane in the preseason of this year. You see personnel depart and do well (Chris Hogan) elsewhere.

On top of team performance, ridiculous talk of a new stadium persists. Lambeau Field was built in 1957. Just because someone wants one is not reason enough to burden taxpayers. I live in the Southtowns and will not drive downtown or anywhere else, for that matter. Fan frustration is mounting.

William Knab

Hamburg