Letter: Americans deserve better than today’s politicians

I grew up in the 1950s in California and it was a wonderful time. I simply remember it as the time you could walk down the street and be safe not have to worry. Friendships were not judged by how much money your family had, the color of your skin, your religion or your political party. Parents led by example. The line between what is right and what is wrong was clearly defined.

Today many overlook what’s right and wrong. When making decisions or setting examples these values no longer exist. Many accept inappropriate behavior, committing a serious crime, bullying, lying, and cheating. They abuse positions of power to benefit themselves, not the people that they represent.

Everyone that represents us should vote for what is right, not just the party line. In my lifetime our country has always been looked at as one of the greatest nations. I am not sure that is true today. Personally I am embarrassed by the actions of so many of our politicians. Both sides of the aisle need to clean up their act. As Americans we deserve better.

Bev Campochiaro

East Amherst