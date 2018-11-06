Letter: Aid to poor countries could stem migrant flow

The U.S. needs some creative approaches to the problem created by migration to the United States by the poor from southern countries. A wall (at an estimated cost of more than $20 billion) is not the best answer. Consider a plan that assists poor countries in Central and South America to create conditions to make these places safer and more prosperous and livable.

At the end of World War II the U.S. developed the Marshall Plan, spending almost $100 billion (in 2016 dollars) to assist several European countries to recover from the war and stem the spread of communism. A similar but much smaller plan could be aimed at countries like Guatemala and El Salvador to improve education, industry and safety. This could be done through the auspices of the Organization of American States, with some other member countries contributing.

Such a plan would need the full cooperation of the target country’s leadership or pressure from the OAS. Military policing assistance might also be necessary in the fight against gangs and drug lords who are an underlying cause of violence that is a factor driving refugees north.

The result would benefit all countries in North and South America. In order for this to happen an administration and Congress must be elected that can lead with a world view rather than a nationalistic one.

Kenyon Riches

East Amherst