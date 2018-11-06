Letter: A salty reaction to article on WECK

It would be an understatement to say I was perplexed by Alan Pergament’s recent article taking to task WECK radio station owner Buddy Shula for publicly criticizing two former key employees who quit without giving any notice.

These men were news directors for the station, vital positions, yet they chose to not show up one day and that’s how they ended their employment. How unprofessional was that? Surely Mr. Pergament recognizes all the problems and stress this caused Mr. Shula. So, I can’t for the life of me see why these men shouldn’t be publicly criticized for what they did. They need to be exposed for their unacceptable and unprofessional behavior.

David Cavall

Buffalo