Letter: A rabbi gives thanks for acts of kindness

In wake of the horrific attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, we in the local Jewish community have been overwhelmed by the kindness of our neighbors.

Whether it has been the constant stream of calls and emails to us from every religious community in the area, the support of the Western New York politicians and police force, or the love and compassion shown by the normal folk living in the area, we are grateful.

Grateful for the hundreds that showed up on Oct. 28 at Temple Beth Tzedek, the countless other public and private vigils held in the area, the bouquets of flowers that arrived at my synagogue’s door on Monday, the dozens of church signs announcing their friendship with the Jewish community. It all matters.

One handwritten letter included 11 blades of grass for the 11 lives lost, with the words, “your loss is everyone’s loss.” Or the email from former Buffalonians who recently moved to Virginia, “you or any of your congregants would always have a safe place with me and my family.”

There are simply no words for the gratitude I feel. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It is indeed in difficult times that you truly learn who your friends are.

Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein

Congregation Shir Shalom, Williamsville