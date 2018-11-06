Share this article

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James made a campaign stop in Buffalo in her bid for state Attorney General. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Letitia James beats Buffalo-born Wofford to become state AG

| Published | Updated

A history-making moment was guaranteed in the race for New York State attorney general. Both the Democratic and Republican candidates are African-American.

It is New York City Public Advocate Letitia "Tish" James who will become the state's first black attorney general, besting Buffalo-born attorney Keith Wofford, according to the New York Times.

James, with her citywide position, was heavily favored to win. She is the first African-American woman to be nominated for statewide office.

Wofford, a Manhattan attorney, grew up on Buffalo's East Side and attended City Honors School before graduating from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

The last Republican to hold the job, Dennis Vacco, also was from Western New York. His term ended in 1998.

