Lancaster teen wins National Horse Show event

Emma Walters, a 17-year-old Lancaster High student won Grand Champion of 3’3" Junior Hunters over last weekend at the Kentucky National Horse Show in Lexington, Ky.

Emma is a working student at SBS Farms at the Buffalo Equestrian Center. Her trainer is Susan Schoellkopf.

After finishing as Reserve Champion in the Pennsylvania National Horse Show in Harrisburg, last month, Walters rode Crisp to the win in Kentucky.

The pair claimed the overall championship on SAturday after winning the initial over-fences round the day before. In Saturday’s stake class, they placed second under saddle and third in the hand round.

"He was reserve champion at Harrisburg and now he’s champion here. He’s been really great the whole year," Walters said of Crisp, a 12-year-old warmblood gelding from the Buffalo Therapeutical Riding Center, according to a press release from Phelps Sports. "I started with him in the Children’s Hunters two years ago and then I started doing the juniors last summer. It’s really redeeming after Harrisburg."