Karin Housley loses bid for U.S. Senate

Karin Housley's bid for one of Minnesota's U.S. Senate seats ended Tuesday evening with a loss to incumbent Tina Smith.

The race was decided quickly, with Fox News calling it for Smith, a Democrat, less than 20 minutes after the polls closed. Within a three hours, Smith led Housley by a margin of 54 percent to 42 percent, with 78 of 87 counties reporting.

"I hoped to be talking to you under better circumstances tonight, but sometimes God's plans are different than our own," Housley, a Republican state senator in Minnesota since 2013, told her supporters.

Housley is well-known in Western New York as the spouse of Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley. She ran against Smith in a special election in Minnesota to finish the U.S. Senate term of Al Franken's term. Smith, a Democrat, was appointed in January after Franken, also a Democrat, resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Housley, who owns a real estate company, had previously considered running for governor of Minnesota, but she tabled that idea in 2017 when her husband became coach of the Sabres. But Franken's decision to resign late last year amid sexual misconduct allegations led Housley to decide to run for his seat in 2018.

Housley ran for lieutenant governor in 2014 and lost. The last time a Republican won statewide office in Minnesota was 2006.

"If this is meant to be, it will happen as long as I do my work," Housley told The Buffalo News last month. "You do the work, leave everything out there on the field, and whatever is going to happen on Nov. 6 will happen."

Housley's campaign saw an increased national profile in recent weeks, as she appeared on FOX News with hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson and was called to the stage by President Trump at a rally in Duluth. Trump later tweeted that the state "needed" to elect Housley to the Senate seat.

“It’s really helpful to energize the base," Housley told The News after the Trump rally. "To have the president come in is sort of an exclamation point on, ‘We’re going to turn Minnesota red.’ ”

Her campaign went into crisis management mode last month after the Huffington Post revealed Facebook posts that mocked Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, with many construing the Obama post to be racist. The posts were made in 2009, four years before she became a member of the Minnesota state senate.

Phil and Karin Housley have been married for 35 years and have four grown children. She moved from Minnesota to join him in Buffalo in 1982, shortly after he was drafted first overall as an 18-year-old by the Sabres out of the Minnesota high school ranks.

Phil Housley, who was seen on the campaign trail last summer wearing a red cap with the words "Make America Skate Again," tweeted support for his wife on the morning of Election Day.

After the Sabres' Tuesday morning practice, Housley met with the media.

"It's her day. Obviously, she's fought the good fight," said Housley, who shortly afterward boarded a flight to Minnesota, where he joined his wife, their family, and Buffalo friends Frits and Chrissy Hoffman, who also flew in for the occasion to surprise Karin. "She's run a really strong campaign, worked tremendously hard and the results will be the results. But she's got to be proud of the work that she's put in and obviously I'm going to be there to support her. I'm really proud of what she's done and what she's accomplished.

"The result will be the result, but I think when she looks back, she'll have no second thoughts about what she did because she's done a great job up to this point."