Judge rejects Nathan McMurray's lawsuit to impound ballots

Democratic congressional candidate Nathan McMurray went to court Tuesday in hopes of impounding all the ballots in his heated race against Republican Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, only to have a judge reject his appeal.

A spokeswoman for McMurray's campaign said the lawsuit was in response to reports of broken voting machines and other irregularities that could affect the outcome of the race between McMurray, the Grand Island town supervisor, and Collins, a three-term incumbent who is running for election while facing felony insider trading charges.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis E. Ward rejected McMurray's argument.

“We have an opponent who’s indicted on 11 felony counts, and there have been some reports of irregularities across the district, but we are confident that the local Boards of Elections will protect the integrity of the voting process and make sure every vote is counted,” said Daniele de Groot, the McMurray spokeswoman.

McMurray's court filing asked Ward to impound all memory sticks containing voter data and all paper ballots in the race in New York's 27th Congressional District.

Ward is a Democrat and a former Democratic elections commissioner in Erie County.