JOHNSTON, Evelyn

JOHNSTON - Evelyn Passed away at the Maple Park Lodge, Fort Erie, Ontario on November 2, 2018 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Howard; proud mother of Edna Mae Johnston and Donna Lee Johnston; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Richard), Becky, Cody, Kenny and Jordan as well as great-grandchildren Matthew and Anna; predeceased by her daughter Sharon and son Philip as well as her siblings Sidney, Kenny, Margaret and Ernie. She will be sadly missed by friends Diane and Joann. BENNER FUNERAL SERVICES, 1105 Benner Ave., entrusted with private family services. If so desired, donations to the Lung Association or the Royal Canadian Legion Br. #71 would be appreciated by the family. A special thank you to Dr. Scher, the caregivers from ParaMed, specifically Leanne, Susan and Catherine as well as the care team at Maple Park Lodge for all that you did.