Jim Kubiak: Ugly loss distorts Nathan Peterman's performance

Jim Kubiak will be analyzing the play of the Buffalo Bills quarterbacks throughout the season for BNBlitz.com. Kubiak is the all-time leading passer at Navy, has played in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League, and been a coach and executive in the AFL. He spent eight years as the radio analyst for the University at Buffalo and runs the Western New York Quarterback Academy to help develop the next generation of quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks are graded each quarter using a “Doing Your Job” grading system for every play.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback performance grade against the Bears was 89 percent.

Quarterbacks often get too much credit for winning games and at times shoulder too much of the blame for losses. That is the nature of the game and what makes playing quarterback so exhilarating.

Let’s put Nathan Peterman’s actual performance, play by play, under the microscope and ask ourselves this question: Did he actually do his job on the play? Eighty-one total Peterman plays were graded with results that might surprise you.

The quarterback plays an integral role in every play. His footwork, his decisions, his timing and accuracy, as well as his ability to react to the blitz and process the things that are happening around him are vital to every team’s success.

By that measure, Peterman played very well in his first complete game against the Bears. The lopsided loss tarnishes his effort as he was 31 of 49 for 189 yards. Peterman demonstrated an amazing ability to overcome all of the derogatory things that have been said about him these last few weeks, flat-out questioning his ability to play the game at the NFL level.

Unfortunately, professional football is more than a game. It is a billion-dollar entertainment industry that gets fed from highlight reel plays and wins – two areas in which the Buffalo Bills have come up short on this season.

Losing the way the Bills have these last several weeks not only hurts, but it distorts our perception of the quarterback’s overall performance. Peterman did his job at the NFL caliber level 89 percent of the time, with very little balance or assistance in the run game, as he was the leading rusher for Buffalo.

Peterman’s first interception on a pass intended for Terrelle Pryor in the second quarter was not Peterman’s fault. He delivered the football on time and in the right location. Pryor was out-muscled, perhaps out-hustled to the football, and inadvertently deflected the ball into the air and into the hands of the Bears.

The second Peterman interception was more unfortunate as this was a wide receiver screen to Zay Jones. This play doesn’t have a read component to it. Simply put, the outside receiver tries to create momentum by taking a few steps down the field, then redirects to come back to the quarterback and underneath the inside receiver, creating a “rub” or “pick.” The inside receiver, tight end Jason Croom, did not run enough designed interference as the Bears' Kyle Fuller was able to avoid the Croom rub and beat Jones to the reception area of the screen throw.

Peterman is not responsible for this play. In fact, he is on time and in the correct location with his throw. Fuller did a tremendous job hustling to the spot, making enough contact to disrupt the play, which resulted in the ball deflecting off of Jones’ left arm into the air. Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was the recipient of the gifted pick-six.

Theoretically, the Bills had what they wanted on this play, man-to-man coverage. The inside receiver Croom had the opportunity to make cornerback Kyle Fuller adjust, but he did not. The result was a catastrophic interception returned for a defensive touchdown, the second by the Bears in the quarter.

Peterman’s final turnover of the game came as a result of trying to do too much.

Rather than simply do his job at the end of the third quarter on second-and-10, he tried to force yet another ball to Kelvin Benjamin, who had struggled all game to get off the press coverage.

The poor throw and outstanding defensive undercut interception occurred because Peterman did not do his job of taking what the defense was giving him underneath the coverage. Peterman didn’t want to continue to be patient and check the ball down. He wanted to make something happen. He wanted “more” and that cost the Bills yet again.

What goes unnoticed and unappreciated in this game was Peterman’s 63 percentage completion percentage, as well as his mobility and evasiveness in the pocket. He was the leading rusher with eight carries for 46 yards and a touchdown.

He wisely threw the football away on three occasions, avoiding several sacks or negative plays. The second-year quarterback played smart and unselfishly, making high level, on time, accurate throws against a Bears’ defense that had the Bills’ offense in third-and-plus 9 on eight occasions.

Buffalo was only able to muster 97 yards rushing on the day as LeSean McCoy had just 10 yards on 10 carries, and Chris Ivory mustered 36 yards on seven carries.

This lack of physical production has put enormous pressure on all of the Bills’ quarterbacks this season, which has created an underlying desire on their part to force production. The result is turnovers, and turnovers lose games.

Peterman’s sense of timing, his ability to check the ball down to his running backs underneath coverage, and his overall accuracy was a quality performance. The Bears’ defense did a very nice job of mixing up coverages between man and zone, which did not fool Peterman a single time.

Additionally, they smothered Benjamin with press coverage rendering him all but ineffective. The objective truth is that Peterman should not be expected to go out and win games for Buffalo on his own. His job is to manage the situations, read the coverage and deliver the football where it is supposed to go, when it is supposed to be there.

He cannot control fumbles, deflections, missed assignments, or lack of execution in one-on-one situations. Peterman, or any quarterback for that matter, can only control his decisions and his execution on each given play.

Analysis is about objective number crunching and identifying what a player is asked to do.

Forget the score and forget the record, and go back and watch the game again without emotion and without any negative influences. You will see Peterman played his best game as a Bill. You will see a player, without a running game fighting for every inch, and doing so with solid results, with the exception of his forced interception at the end of the third quarter.

Those are the facts, like them or not. Peterman played smart and tough, with little to no help from his supporting cast.

All I can tell you is that in this game, Peterman competed and performed well enough to be in the NFL. Don’t punish the young quarterback. He played his best game as a pro.