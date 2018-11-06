Jacobs wins 60th Senate District for a second term

State Sen. Christopher L. Jacobs did his part to help Republicans try to maintain control of the State Senate with his election victory Tuesday night.

Jacobs, 51, of Buffalo, beat back a challenge from Democrat Carima El-Behairy to win re-election to the 60th Senate District, which runs through a major swath of Western New York, from Grand Island through the City of Buffalo and into Evans.

The race for the 60th District didn't have the same buzz as it had in years past, with Jacobs, the former Erie County clerk and Buffalo School Board member, outraising and outspending El-Behairy, 51, a strategies consultant for new businesses and first-time candidate.

Jacobs flooded the district with campaign literature in the days and weeks leading up to the election to capture his second term in the State Senate, representing a district where there are 35,000 more Democrats than Republicans.