HAZEN - Donald P., US Military, Ret. November 4, 2018 of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of Marylu (Oles) Hazen. Dear father of Michael (Marty), Timothy and Karen (Richard) Brennan. Loving grandfather of Tracy, Chris, Shannon (Andy) Ceranski, Catherine, Shauna (Vincent) Cabalo and the late Brandon. Great-grandfather of Riley, Adaline and Anna. Brother of the late Carl (Patricia) Hazen. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ken-Ton Meals on Wheels. Share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com