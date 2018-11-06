Grand Island, Eden advance to overall Class B boys v-ball final

By Marshall Haim

Special to the News

After losing in last year’s Division II-A championship game to Sweet Home, the Grand Island boys volleyball team was eager to win the school’s first-ever championship.

That feeling came into fruition Tuesday evening as the second-seeded Vikings claimed the Division II-A championship in straight sets over No. 8 seed Hamburg, 25-19, 25-19, 30-28, at Lackawanna High School.

"It finally feels amazing," Bill Schultz, Grand Island’s coach, said. "Eighteen years of coaching, we’ve been in there five times, and we finally clinched one. I feel great for the guys."

It was the second meeting this season between the Vikings and the Bulldogs.

The first one came on Oct. 13 in the Orchard Park Tournament.

Tuesday’s meeting was also a rematch of last year’s Division II-A semifinal game, which was also won by Grand Island in straight sets.

Each set began in the Vikings’ favor, with Grand Island starting out with at least a four-point lead.

Hamburg, however, wouldn’t go down without a fight.

The Bulldogs would take the lead away from Grand Island for the first and only time during a marathon third set when the Bulldogs took a 27-26 lead.

"We had the lead for a while, and at the end, they made a push," Schultz said of Hamburg’s late rally. "I knew they were going to come back. I knew it was going to come down to a couple points at the end. Even though we had the lead, I knew it wasn’t over."

Right-side hitter Chris Ferraro powered Grand Island’s offense, recording 11 kills. He committed just two errors, leading to a .571 hitting percentage.

"It feels amazing," Ferraro described winning Grand Island’s first championship. "I’ve worked so hard my whole life to become as good as I can at volleyball. It’s finally paid off. This is the biggest achievement of my career."

Sophomore Billy Weiberg had 11 kills, while fellow sophomore Zach Cramer added 35 assists for the Vikings.

"Everyone’s positive, no one’s down," Weiberg said of the team’s current mentality. "If someone’s down, we’ll go pick them up. It’s a team effort, not just one person."

Grand Island received great crowd support from the packed grandstand throughout the game. Weiberg admitted that the crowd helped the Vikings win their eighth consecutive match.

"It’s a lot easier to get more energy on the team when you have that many people cheering you on," he said. "We tried to get everyone to come here and it worked."

The Vikings will now put their eight-game win streak on the line when they play Eden, the Division II-B champion, tonight at Lackawanna for the overall Division II crown at 5:30 p.m.

Eden, the top-seeded team in the Division II-B bracket, defeated Lake Shore, the No. 2 seed, in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-20.

The reigning Division II state champions clinched their third straight Division II-B championship on Tuesday.

It also was the 30th overall title for the Eden boys teams.

"We have a tradition of excellence and the guys know from an early age that we’re going to be a little smaller than a lot of other teams," said Robert Pierce, Eden’s coach. "There’s a lot of confidence on this team right now."

Tome Filkov led Eden’s offense with 10 kills.

Gavin Musielak had 31 assists, a pair of kills and one ace.

Alex Overhoff added nine kills while boasting a .571 hitting percentage.

Josh Williams had three kills and five blocks for the Raiders.

"Grand Island has some great players," Pierce said of his team’s upcoming opponent.

"Bill [Schultz] is doing an outstanding job. We have to come in with an expectation that the road is only going to get harder."