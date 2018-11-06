Familial Cancer Foundation to hold Friday fundraiser

The Familial Cancer Society of Western New York will host a craft beer and wine tasting fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., along the Buffalo River waterfront.

Andrea Whitmarsh – the third generation in her family to have the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which raises the risk of breast and other cancers – led the effort to found the organization in 2016. Her mother, Dawn Sagerman, a member of the board, is a breast cancer survivor.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit foundation focuses on keeping people informed about hereditary cancers, including by working closely with health facilities and providers. The foundation can help give those with breast and other cancers that run in families a better sense of risks, wellness, diagnostic and treatment options.

Cost of the event is $45 and includes food, unlimited tastings and live music. Tickets are available at Ticket Leap or by calling 308-9986.