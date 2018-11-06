Share this article

Andrea Whitmarsh, left, her children Ophelia, left, and Isis, right, along with her mother, Dawn Sagerman, are impacted by hereditary cancer. Whitmarsh and Sagerman have the BRCA2 gene mutation. Whitmarsh's daughters each have a 50 percent chance of having the mutation, as well, and will have to decide as adults whether they should get tested for it. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Familial Cancer Foundation to hold Friday fundraiser

The Familial Cancer Society of Western New York will host a craft beer and wine tasting fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St., along the Buffalo River waterfront.

Andrea Whitmarsh – the third generation in her family to have the BRCA 2 gene mutation, which raises the risk of breast and other cancers – led the effort to found the organization in 2016. Her mother, Dawn Sagerman, a member of the board, is a breast cancer survivor.

The all-volunteer, nonprofit foundation focuses on keeping people informed about hereditary cancers, including by working closely with health facilities and providers. The foundation can help give those with breast and other cancers that run in families a better sense of risks, wellness, diagnostic and treatment options.

Cost of the event is $45 and includes food, unlimited tastings and live music. Tickets are available at Ticket Leap or by calling 308-9986.

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.
