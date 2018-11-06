Exchange of possessions turns ugly, leads to assault charge

A man and woman met to exchange possessions at Easton and Edison avenues Monday night and it turned violent, according to Northeast District police.

During the exchange, Israel Simmons, 24, of East Ferry Street, began throwing the woman's possessions into the street, police said.

When she attempted to gather her items, he allegedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, injuring her left knee and upper body.

Simmons was charged with assault and harassment.