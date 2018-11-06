Election commissioners: Jammed ballots are sporadic, fixable

Despite occasional reports of malfunctioning election machines at some polling places around Erie County, the two commissioners of the Board of Elections Tuesday said there is nothing unusual going on in this election that has not occurred in past elections.

"It's a common thing," Republican Elections Commissioner Ralph M. Mohr said regarding the occasional jammed ballot.

"It's like when you put money into a dollar soda machine. Sometimes it doesn't take at all," Mohr said.

Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner concurred.

"We have sporadic problems every Election Day," Zellner said.

"We had sporadic problems today and, as soon as we find out that there's a problem, we send people out and get the problem rectified," Zellner said.

Both he and Mohr attributed most of the problem to new voters inexperienced at using the electronic scanning and tabulating devices. Some are unfamiliar with the way the machines operate once a completed ballot is inserted, they said.

"These people are getting nervous when it gets grabbed and starts going in. They grab it and pull it backwards and it jams up the machine," Zellner said.

Mohr agreed with that explanation for the vast majority of reports about failed machines.

"When you have elections with large turnouts like this you have a few more problems with jams. It isn't any worse tonight than it has been for any other elections," Mohr said.

Otherwise, the commissioners said, there have not been any reports of election machines that were down or out of commission for a prolonged period of time.

"We've been able to rapidly respond to every issue," Zellner said.

The long, rectangular proportions of the ballots have been an issue for some voters, he added.

"They have a tendency to lean over the side when you stick it in there. So, there's just a number of little issues when you have a lot of people using them with people who may be yanking them back," Zellner added.

Mohr said he was at a polling place in Elma where an issue with a jammed ballot arose.

"Like, right now, I'm here in Elma and working on fixing two machines. The people are continuously voting," he said.

"We fix all the jams that may occur and the ballots are scanned. All the ballots that are cast tonight will be scanned by the end of the night," Mohr said.