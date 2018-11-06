Editorial: Hit pause on city borrowing for demolitions

Perhaps the new conflict between Buffalo’s top two elected Democrats is one of definitions: What, exactly, constitutes an emergency? Until that is better understood – and given the yellow flag the city comptroller waved last year – a pause in emergency borrowing for demolitions is the right approach.

Borrowing is what the administration of Mayor Byron W. Brown wanted to do again this year. In his 2019 capital budget proposal, the city planned to go to the bond market to pay for $1 million in emergency demolitions.

James Comerford, the Brown’s commissioner of permits and inspections, defended the request this way: “The firemen call us at night sometimes to take (a building) down that night because they’re a danger, and we’re not going to have money for that,” he said. That could turn into a public safety issue, he said.

That’s certainly plausible, but there’s another question: Can it really be considered an emergency when the borrowing is routine? From 2012 to 2018, the city has borrowed a total of about $16.9 million for demolitions categorized under the heading of “emergency.” For that, it has paid a reported $2.4 million in interest.

Buffalo City Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder objects to the borrowing and says he won’t go to the bond market for the money. In that, he is making good on the warning shot he fired in 2017.

“Last year we recommended that the city shouldn’t be” funding demolitions from the capital budget, Patrick J. Curry, Schroeder’s top aide recently told the Common Council. The Comptroller’s Office went along with it, he noted, but said then that it would be the last time. The idea, he said, was to give the administration time to transfer that expense to the city’s operating budget. That didn’t happen.

It’s not just Schroeder who objects. So do the city’s auditors, its bond counsel and the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority – the city control board. Together, those warnings now constitute a red flag. Such borrowing is plainly a bad idea. The only question is, is it necessary anyway?

Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera thinks it is. He says that paying for demolitions out of the general budget would add to the city’s tight financial situation, which Schroeder has also noted. That may call for less spending, though, not more borrowing.

For now, Schroeder should stick to his guns. That should prompt a serious discussion by all the relevant players – including the mayor, the Common Council and the comptroller – who can be guided by Comerford’s observation:

“It’s a problem,” he said. We’ve got to find something.”