DINSBIER, Carolyn

DINSBIER - Carolyn October 30, 2018. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Fred Dinsbier; survived by her daughters, Shelly Dinsbier (Rita), Christine (Toby) Ratliff; loving grandchildren, Jamie, Randi (Heath), Zach, Elly and Ian. Also survived by great-grandchildren and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life for Carolyn will be held at 294 Holly Street from 2-5pm on Sunday, November 11, 2018.