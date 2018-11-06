DIGGINS, Donna L.

DIGGINS - Donna L. Of West Seneca, NY. November 4, 2018. Loving mother of Stephan (Sadie) Moore; daughter of the late John "Jay" and Anne Diggins; sister of John (Debbie) Diggins, Marge (Tom) Boismenu, Karen, Tim, and Nancy Diggins, and the late Patricia (Jim) Wilhelm; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday 11 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY. Please assemble at the main office. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.