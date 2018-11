COLVIN, John W.

COLVIN - John W. Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest November 4, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Grace Tabernacle, 539 William St., Buffalo, on Thursday from 11 AM - 12 noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Bath National Cemetery. Mr. Colvin was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.