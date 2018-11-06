Colleges: AMCC honors D'Youville goalkeeper, coach

Senior goalkeeper Megan Dulniak (Cheektowaga) of D'Youville was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year and selected to the All-AMCC first team in women's soccer. Also, Spartans coach Jim Hesch was named AMCC Coach of the Year.

Dulniak led the AMCC in save percentage (.935) and shutouts (6). Hesch guided the Sparants to a third-place finish in the conference with a 5-2-2 record. The Spartans were a dominant defensive side, with six shutouts in the AMCC including a win in the playoffs.

Sisters Makenna and Magan Magee of D'Youville were second team All-AMCC while freshman midfielder Margret Leeds (Akron) and sophomore center back Dominique Riforgiato (Fredonia) made the third team.

In men's soccer, junior forward Hunter Sherman (Lockport) was named first team All-AMCC and senior center back Josh Hammer (Sweet Home) made second team. Sherman led the team in goals and points.Hammer started every game in his four-year career as a Spartan.

Two locals on All-SUNYAC women's v-ball

Senior setter Emily Ast (Lancaster) and junior defensive specialist/libero Sam Mendelsohn (Williamsville East) of Geneseo were first team All-State University of New York Athletic Conference selectionsn in women's volleyball. Freshman outside hitter Maddie McLaughlin (East Aurora) of Geneseo was named conference Rookie of the Year after she led the team in average kills per set (2.26) and points (258).