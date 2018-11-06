College WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Western New York
St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 48
SBU (1-0): Asianae Johnson 13 pts
Finger Lakes CC 53, ECC 45
St. Bonaventure (1-0): Johnson 5-8 3-3 13, Calabrese 4-6 2-4 10, Maycock 3-6 3-4 10, Francis 3-5 2-2 9, Paulson 2-3 0-0 6, Oliver 5-5 0-0 10, Logan 4-8 0-0 9, Migliore 1-4 1-3 4, Del Moral 0-2 3-4 3, Jornlin 1-1 0-0 2.
Niagara (0-1): Moore 5-11 0-0 11, McIntyre 4-12 1-4 9, Gathers 2-6 0-2 4, Yelle 1-4 0-0 2, Davisdottir 0-2 0-0 0, Bryand 4-7 0-0 8, Haar 2-5 2-2 7, Ekpiteta 2-4 1-1 5, Baughman 1-6 0-0 2, Pepic 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Grimshaw 0-2 0-0 0.
Halftime — St. Bonaventure, 45-15. 3-Point Goals —St Bonaventure 6-14 (Maycock 1-3, Francis 1-1, Paulson 2-3, Migliore 1-4, Logan 1-2, Del Moral 0-1), Niagara 3-18 (Moore 1-3, McIntyre 1-4, Haar 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Grimshaw 0-1, Baughman 0-4). Fouled out —none. Rebounds —St. Bonaventure 39 (Maycock 7), Niagara 27 (Davidsdottir 7). Assists —St. Bonaventure 17 (Maycock 10), Niagara 10 (McIntyre 3). Total fouls —St. Bonaventure 9, Niagara 19. Technical Fouls—none. A—466.
