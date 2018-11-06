Share this article

print logo

College WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

| Published

Western New York

St. Bonaventure 76, Niagara 48

SBU (1-0): Asianae Johnson 13 pts

Finger Lakes CC 53, ECC 45

St. Bonaventure (1-0): Johnson 5-8 3-3 13, Calabrese 4-6 2-4 10, Maycock 3-6 3-4 10, Francis 3-5 2-2 9, Paulson 2-3 0-0 6, Oliver 5-5 0-0 10, Logan 4-8 0-0 9, Migliore 1-4 1-3 4, Del Moral 0-2 3-4 3, Jornlin 1-1 0-0 2.

Niagara (0-1): Moore 5-11 0-0 11, McIntyre 4-12 1-4 9, Gathers 2-6 0-2 4, Yelle 1-4 0-0 2, Davisdottir 0-2 0-0 0, Bryand 4-7 0-0 8, Haar 2-5 2-2 7, Ekpiteta 2-4 1-1 5, Baughman 1-6 0-0 2, Pepic 0-1 0-0 0, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Grimshaw 0-2 0-0 0.

Halftime — St. Bonaventure, 45-15. 3-Point Goals —St Bonaventure 6-14 (Maycock 1-3, Francis 1-1, Paulson 2-3, Migliore 1-4, Logan 1-2, Del Moral 0-1), Niagara 3-18 (Moore 1-3, McIntyre 1-4, Haar 1-4, Edwards 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Grimshaw 0-1, Baughman 0-4). Fouled out —none. Rebounds —St. Bonaventure 39 (Maycock 7), Niagara 27 (Davidsdottir 7). Assists —St. Bonaventure 17 (Maycock 10), Niagara 10 (McIntyre 3). Total fouls —St. Bonaventure 9, Niagara 19. Technical Fouls—none. A—466.

There are no comments - be the first to comment