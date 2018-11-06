Canisius-Villanova among must-watch games this season

Here are five must-see games involving Big Four teams this season:

Nov. 9, Buffalo at West Virginia, 9 p.m.: The Bulls get an early test against the rugged defensive style of the Mountaineers. Both teams played in the NCAA Tournament last season, with Buffalo was a No. 13 seed and upset No. 4 Arizona in the first round. West Virginia was a No. 5 and advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion Villanova.

Nov. 22, Canisius vs. Villanova, 1:30 p.m.: Canisius takes on the defending national champion Wildcats in the first round of the Advocare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (think Walt Disney World). Villanova is rebuilding after four players left for the NBA. If the Golden Griffins can upset the Wildcats, it could put Isaiah Reese and Canisius on the national radar.

Dec. 18, Buffalo at Syracuse, 8 p.m.: Jim Boeheim last year said that Syracuse's 81-74 victory over Buffalo last year was important to the Orange making the NCAA Tournament. They will meet again in Syracuse. Only this time, don't be surprised if the Bulls leave with the victory. The Orange lead the series 28-5.

Dec. 29, St. Bonaventure at Syracuse, TBA: The Bonnies upset the Orange 60-57 in overtime last season to snap a 14-game skid to Syracuse. Both schools competed in the NCAA Tournament first four last season. St. Bonaventure defeated UCLA and the Orange beat Arizona State.

Feb. 27, Niagara at Canisius, 7:30 p.m.: These rivals clash for the second time in the next-to-last game of the regular season. A possible regular-season title could be on the line for Canisius, which was picked to finish second by league coaches and media, and MAAC tournament seedings could be at stake for both teams.