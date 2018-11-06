Big 4 men's basketball newcomers to watch

Jeenathan Williams, Buffalo, Fr.

A four-star recruit, Williams is the highest-rated incoming freshman to join the UB program. A 6-5 small forward, Williams played last year at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., after spending the first three years of his high school career at University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men in Rochester. He twice was named one of the top basketball players in the Rochester area.

Kejuan Johnson-Alls, Canisius, Jr.

The 6-6 forward is a transfer from Odessa Community, where he played for two seasons. The Atlanta native averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last year. Those numbers might not seem great, but the Golden Griffins need an inside presence and Johnson-Alls might be able to help.

Jalen Poyser, St. Bonaventure, Jr.

Poyser is ready to go after sitting last year following his transfer from UNLV. The 6-4 guard originally from Malton, Ont., started 21 games for the Running Rebels during his sophomore season, and averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 assists and 0.7 steals per game. He led UNLV in free-throw percentage (.802). How well he plays this season could determine how well the Bonnies do.

Dominick Welch, St. Bonaventure, Fr.

Welch is the all-time leading scorer in Western New York boys basketball history, finishing his career at Cheektowaga with 2,376 points. He averaged 30.4 points and 12.2 rebounds as he won The Buffalo News’ Allen Wilson Award as the top boys basketball player in the Buffalo area in 2017. Welch starred at Spire Institute in Ohio last season, averaging 18 points and 6.2 rebounds over 29 games. He was listed as a three-star small forward by ESPN.com.

Melkisedek Moreaux, St. Bonaventure, Jr.

Moreaux is a 6-6 junior-college transfer from Northeast Community College in Nebraska, where he averaged 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Originally from Hamburg, Germany, Moreaux made 48 percent of his shots from the field and ranked 16th in the nation among all NJCAA Division I players in rebounds per game.

Others to watch: G Gianni Ford, Canisius, Jr.; F Ousmane Diop, Niagara, Fr.; G Raheem Solomon, Niagara, Fr.; G Steven Lesnaic, Niagara, Fr.; G Ronaldo Segu, Buffalo, Fr.