Catalon, Lofton to announce Bills-Jets game Sunday

Andrew Catalon will be on play-by-play and former Buffalo Bills star James Lofton will be the analyst at 1 p.m. Sunday when the Buffalo Bills visit the New York Jets in a CBS game carried by WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

Bills-Jets games sometimes get one of CBS' top three announce teams because the games enter the New York City market.

But with the Bills 2-7 and the Jets 3-6, this isn't one of those times. It isn't exactly a high-profile game.

Catalon and Lofton will be working their second Bills game this season. They previously worked the Buffalo Bills’ 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans that was decided on a pick-six of a Nathan Peterman pass. Jay Feely also reportedly will be part of Sunday's broadcast.

Catalon also worked three of the Bills preseason games carried by WKBW-TV (Channel 7) alongside analyst Steve Tasker.